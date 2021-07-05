Golf players may donate while taking part in the 21st Pusat Ehsan Charity Golf Tournament organised by Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam which will take place from the 16th until the 18th of July 2021. The matter was shared by the Chairman of the Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam Board of Trustees as the Advisor to the Organising Committee of the 21st Pusat Ehsan Charity Golf Tournament during a press conference yesterday morning held at the club.

According to Dato Paduka Haji Mohd Alimin bin Haji Abdul Wahab, apart from raising funds for the centre, the tournament is also part of the centre’s ongoing public awareness campaign on caring for the differently abled.

Awang Seruji bin Haji Setia, Chairman of the Tournament’s Organising Committee explained that the tournament will be conducted based on the ’36 Stroke Play’ system. Also featured is the Patron’s Challenge Trophy which is open to women and veteran golfers. The registration fee for the tournament is $180 for the second and third time. Entry forms can be obtained at the club or at Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam, Kampung Bengkurong. For more information the public may contact Pantai Mentiri Golf Club at 2791021.

Source: Radio Television Brunei