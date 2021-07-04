Laksamana College of Business, LCB’s hope of earning 3 full points was quashed after being tied in a draw with the Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA in a Group B match in UBD Sports Complex.

LCB netted the opening goal in the 49th minute through Mohd Nazhan Zulkiflie, but was equalised by UNISSA 8 minutes later by Mohd Adib Suimi. LCB gained the upper hand with another goal in the 59th minute through Mohd Nazhan Zulkiflie but UNISSA equalised once again through Mohd Fayyadh Haji Rosley in the 71st minute, and the result 2-all remained until the final whistle.

Source: Radio Television Brunei