Legazpi City to Gain PHP50 Million from Hosting PRISAA National Games

LEGAZPI – The city government of Legazpi forecasts a revenue of at least PHP50 million from hosting the 2024 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games, a weeklong event anticipated to significantly boost the local economy.

According to Philippines News Agency, speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the Games are expected to enhance various sectors such as tourism, transportation, and food services. Balasta illustrated the event’s potential impact, noting, "Imagine the flights are fully booked, the hotel accommodations are all full, vehicles all the way from Region 1 (Ilocos) to Mindanao are here. The fare from the origin to this city, the expenses for food and other personal needs. In the city government alone, we are estimating that we (PRISAA) will contribute more than PHP50 million in revenues."

Balasta also emphasized the cultural and promotional opportunities the Games present for Legazpi City and the surrounding province of Albay. He pointed out that the event would allow delegates, including college and secondary athletes from across the Philippines, to explore local attractions such as the iconic Mayon Volcano, enhancing their experience beyond the competitive events.

Legazpi Mayor Geraldine Rosal expressed optimism about the broader benefits of the event, which will involve almost 10,000 athletes and delegates from 400 private schools nationwide. "We are promoting our city to encourage organizations to conduct their events here. This is a very big opportunity with the number of visitors that will really help our local economy," she stated.

The local government has also prepared for the influx of visitors by setting up an incident management team to oversee the event’s smooth operation. Accommodations have been arranged for delegates in various schools within the city and in the neighboring town of Daraga.

The PRISAA 2024 games will utilize a mix of venues, including public and private schools, parks, malls, and government facilities. The event will officially commence with a welcome dinner at the Ibalong Centrum for Recreation on Saturday night.