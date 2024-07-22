Brunei News Gazette

News for a Better Future

Athletic

Legazpi City to Gain PHP50 Million from Hosting PRISAA National Games

Byadmin

Jul 20, 2024

LEGAZPI – The city government of Legazpi forecasts a revenue of at least PHP50 million from hosting the 2024 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games, a weeklong event anticipated to significantly boost the local economy.

According to Philippines News Agency, speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the Games are expected to enhance various sectors such as tourism, transportation, and food services. Balasta illustrated the event’s potential impact, noting, "Imagine the flights are fully booked, the hotel accommodations are all full, vehicles all the way from Region 1 (Ilocos) to Mindanao are here. The fare from the origin to this city, the expenses for food and other personal needs. In the city government alone, we are estimating that we (PRISAA) will contribute more than PHP50 million in revenues."

Balasta also emphasized the cultural and promotional opportunities the Games present for Legazpi City and the surrounding province of Albay. He pointed out that the event would allow delegates, including college and secondary athletes from across the Philippines, to explore local attractions such as the iconic Mayon Volcano, enhancing their experience beyond the competitive events.

Legazpi Mayor Geraldine Rosal expressed optimism about the broader benefits of the event, which will involve almost 10,000 athletes and delegates from 400 private schools nationwide. "We are promoting our city to encourage organizations to conduct their events here. This is a very big opportunity with the number of visitors that will really help our local economy," she stated.

The local government has also prepared for the influx of visitors by setting up an incident management team to oversee the event’s smooth operation. Accommodations have been arranged for delegates in various schools within the city and in the neighboring town of Daraga.

The PRISAA 2024 games will utilize a mix of venues, including public and private schools, parks, malls, and government facilities. The event will officially commence with a welcome dinner at the Ibalong Centrum for Recreation on Saturday night.

By admin

Related Post

Athletic

Paris 2024 Olympics Faces IT Disruptions a Week Before Opening Ceremony

Jul 20, 2024 admin
Athletic

Tabernilla Triumphs in Boys’ U16 at Eastern Asian Youth Chess Championship

Jul 20, 2024 admin
Athletic

Djokovic Advances to Wimbledon Quarterfinals; Fritz Stuns Zverev in Comeback Victory

Jul 9, 2024 admin

You missed

Athletic

Paris 2024 Olympics Faces IT Disruptions a Week Before Opening Ceremony

July 20, 2024 admin
Athletic

Tabernilla Triumphs in Boys’ U16 at Eastern Asian Youth Chess Championship

July 20, 2024 admin
Athletic

Legazpi City to Gain PHP50 Million from Hosting PRISAA National Games

July 20, 2024 admin
Government

Philippine Envoy Outlines South China Sea Concerns to Italian Parliament

July 20, 2024 admin