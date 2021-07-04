200 badminton players representing 13 teams participated in the C.H.S.K Badminton Cup 2021 organised by Chung Hwa School Kiudang, Tutong District. The tournament was held yesterday morning at the school’s multi-purpose hall.

It was officiated by Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Umarali bin Esong, a Member of the Legislative Council. Using the round robin format, three categories are competed in the cup namely Students Cup, Veterans Cup and Organisations Cup. A number of categories were competed in the morning namely mixed doubles 19 and above, mixed men and women for under 18 as well as veteran’s mixed doubles. The 4-week tournament will be held until the 25th of this month.

Source: Radio Television Brunei