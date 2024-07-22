Tabernilla Triumphs in Boys’ U16 at Eastern Asian Youth Chess Championship

PENANG, MALAYSIA – Filipino chess prodigy Tyrhone James Tabernilla clinched the boys' Under-16 title in the Standard division at the 8th Eastern Asian Youth Chess Championship, held at the Cititel Hotel on Saturday. Tabernilla's victory in the final round against fellow countryman Keith Adriane Ilar secured him the championship with a total of 7 points.

According to Philippines News Agency, the 16-year-old from Imus City, Cavite demonstrated exceptional skill throughout the competition. Tabernilla's performance included victories over notable opponents from across the region, including Mongolia's Burentsegsh Aldar and China's Lin Dianqi, both of whom finished closely behind with 6.5 points. Aldar secured the silver medal, while Lin took home the bronze after tiebreak points were applied.

Tabernilla's path to victory included wins against players like Chinese Junze Chen, Malaysian Wei Yang Lim, and Aldar, as well as draws against competitors from Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Malaysia. "I am very happy with my victory because almost all of the top players in Southeast Asia and Asia joined the tournament," Tabernilla remarked. He extended his gratitude to his school, De La Salle Santiago Zobel School Vermosa, the Aksyon Atleta Imus Chess Team, and his family and coaches for their support.

In other tournament news, Filipino Jaymiel Piel of Ternate, Cavite captured the Open Under-14 title after defeating Malaysian Ree Herng Shen, concluding with 7.5 points. Malaysian Kavin Mohan followed closely with 7 points to take silver, while Mongolian Ganganbars Zev and Chinese Cheng Gongpu each scored 6.5 points, with Zev claiming the bronze due to better tiebreak scores.

Both Tabernilla and Piel were awarded FIDE Master titles following their victories, with Tabernilla also securing an International Master norm. In the girls' Under-14 category, Lila Alyssa Serina of the Philippines earned a bronze medal, with Malaysian Mohd Afif Ainul Mardihiah taking gold and Mongolian Dorjsuren Tselmuun securing silver.