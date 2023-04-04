General News
Number of families impacted by Goring now over 19K
The number of families affected by bad weather due to Typhoon Goring has climbed to 19,370, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Tuesday. This is equivalent to 63,565 persons residing in 333 barangays in Ilo...
Economy News
Government News
Teodoro: Development of bases vital in safeguarding PH territory
Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Wednesday said the country should develop its military bases to fully secure its territory and safeguard its future. "We have to develop Philippine bases throughout the perimeters ...
Lifestyle
UTB Convocation Festival Opening Ceremony
His Royal Highness Prince Doctor Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office as Pro Chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB off...
Niyogyugan Festival back in Quezon after 3-year halt
The Niyogyugan Festival, Quezon province's annual event to celebrate its coconut farmers, resumed after a three-year halt, bringing in an average of 20,000 tourists daily. The 11-day long festival that ended Saturday is part of the province's commemor...
Athletic News
FIBA World Cup: Serbia, USA pummel opponents
Serbia continued to exert its might in the FIBA World Cup, dealing Puerto Rico a 94-77 beating on Monday night at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Serbia dominated in the first half, taking a 57-27 lead against sloppy Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico so...
South Sudan wins 1st FIBA WC game
South Sudan finally notched a win in the FIBA World Cup, romping China, 89-69, on Monday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. South Sudan's hot streak from three-point range outweighed Kyle Anderson's bounce-back game for China as the African team kep...
Army bets Basin, Gomobos rule 200m in ROTC Games
Jerome Marc Dave Basin and Christine Gomobos ruled the 200 meters in the Philippine Army category of the 2023 Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Games Mindanao leg athletics competition held Monday at the Joaquin F. Enriquez Memorial Sports Compl...
Lady Blazers notch second win in V-League Collegiate Challenge
College of Saint Benilde notched its second straight victory at the expense of San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18, in the 2023 Women's V-League Collegiate Challenge at Paco Arena in Manila on Sunday. Middle blockers Michelle Gamit an...
Angola sends Gilas on brink of early FIBA WC exit
Gilas Pilipinas is now in danger of missing the Last 16 phase of the FIBA World Cup after bowing to Angola, 80-70, on Sunday night in front of 12,784 fans at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Gilas failed to sustain a solid start as Angola turned...