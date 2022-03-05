​In conjunction with World Wildlife Day 2022, the Forestry Department, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism will hold the Brunei Wildlife Photography Competition, BWPC 2022. The matter was stated during a media conference held virtually, 3rd March.

The media conference was co-chaired by Awang Joffre bin Haji Ali Ahmad, Assistant Director of Forestry and Awang Joseph Han, Manager of Yi An Photo Studio as the event coordinator. With the theme “Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration”, the photography competition was held to raise awareness and appreciation of the importance of conserving wildlife by caring for its habitat. In this regard, registration is now open until 3rd May, 2022.

For more information, visit Instagram: ‘forestry.brunei’ OR email, ‘info-wildlife@mprt.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei