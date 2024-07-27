Post Office Deploys Mail Delivery Trucks for Relief, Rescue Missions

MANILA — The Philippine Postal Corporation (The Post Office) has deployed its mail delivery trucks to aid the relief and rescue missions of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) following the devastation brought about by Super Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon, known as habagat.

According to Philippines News Agency, "As per coordination with the Office of Civil Defense Operations Center, the Post Office has prepositioned mail vehicles at Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) to OCD compound, General Headquarter to help in the rescue and relief efforts." Planas added, "Post Office 6-wheeler trucks are already at OCD Response Unit awaiting the release of relief goods from OCD storage site. There is also a standby 10-wheeler truck for possible dispatch in case the OCD needs it."

Planas directed all area directors nationwide to provide a list of their respective mobility assets which can be made available upon request by OCD. He also requested the identification of facilities that may serve as hubs or logistics areas in subsequent OCD relief efforts. Additionally, the Post Office has offered their mail operations hub as temporary shelter for typhoon victims.

Mega Manila Director Alvin Duron identified area facilities for OCD operations in Bulacan, including the Malolos Post Office, Baliuag Post Office, and Bustos Post Office. In Cavite, the facilities include Imus Post Office and Dasmarinas City Post Office. In the National Capital Region, available facilities are in Makati, Quezon City, Manila Central Post Office, Pasig, Pasay, and Paranaque Post Offices.

For possible facilities to be used as government hubs for relief efforts in the provinces, Northwest Luzon Area Director Jun Malacapo recommended locations such as the Pampanga Mail Distribution Center, San Fernando, Pampanga, San Fernando Sub Distribution Centers (SubDC), SF La Union, Dagupan SubDC, Tarlac, Laoag SubDC, Ilocos Norte, Vigan SubDC, Ilocos Sur, and Olongapo SubDC, Zambales. Available vehicle assets are on standby in these locations for relief and rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, Planas urged all post office employees who need rescue or relief to call their respective area directors or send a message on The Post Office's official Facebook page for emergency assistance.