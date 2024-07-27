Spain Defeats Uzbekistan 2-1 in Football Opening Game of Paris 2024

ANKARA — Spain defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 in the opening game of competition in the Men's Group C at the Paris 2024 Olympics, which began at 1300GMT.

According to Philippines News Agency, Marc Pubill drew first blood for Spain in the 29th minute. Eldor Shomurodov leveled the score from a penalty kick in the 48th minute, and Sergio Gomez tallied the winning goal for Spain in the 62nd minute.

In another opening game, Morocco drew 2-2 with Argentina in the Men's Group B on Wednesday. Soufiane Rahimi brought the lead to Morocco in the 45th minute, then scored again from a penalty kick four minutes later. Giuliano Simeone netted for Argentina in the 68th minute, but his team struggled to net the leveling goal for a while. Cristian Medina secured the draw with a late equalizer in the 106th minute. The game was interrupted several times due to fans invading the pitch.

The schedule of other Olympic football matches on Wednesday is as follows: Guinea vs. New Zealand (Nice), Egypt vs. Dominican Republic (La Beaujoire), Iraq vs. Ukraine (Lyon), Japan vs. Paraguay (Bordeaux), France vs. US (Marseille), Mali vs. Israel (Parc des Princes).

In rugby sevens, the Australian men's rugby sevens team claimed a 21-14 victory over Samoa at the Stade de France in the Men's Pool B. In another opener game, Argentina beat Kenya 31-12 in the Men's Pool B while hosts France were held to a 12-12 draw with Team USA in the Men's Pool C.