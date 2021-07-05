Kota Ranger, MS PPDB, MS ABDB and Indera SC managed to collect 3 full points after beating their respective opponents in the Brunei Super League matches.

At the Track and Field of the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex in Berakas yesterday afternoon, Kota Ranger overtook Bakes FC 5-1 in the first half. Kota Ranger secured the match with a 9-1 win after adding 4 more goals in the second half.

Meanwhile at the Berakas Sports Complex, MS PPDB took a 4-nil win over Panchor Murai FC thanks to goals from Naim Tarif, Fadhil Tamimi, Azim Rashid and Hafiz Ahmad.

In another match that took place last night at the Track and Field of the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex, MS ABDB narrowly won over Wijaya FC. Redzam Roslan’s goal gave an early advantage to MS ABDB but was equalised by Brian Lim Yong Song’s penalty kick. Mohd Firdaus’ goal then helped to secure MS ABDB’s victory with the final result 2-1.

Whereas at the Berakas Sports Complex, Indera SC thumped Jerudong FC 7-nil, netting 4 goals in the first half and adding 3 more goals in the second half.

Source: Radio Television Brunei