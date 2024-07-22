Brunei News Gazette

News for a Better Future

Athletic

Paris 2024 Olympics Faces IT Disruptions a Week Before Opening Ceremony

Byadmin

Jul 20, 2024

PARIS — With just a week to go before the opening ceremony, the Paris 2024 Olympics experienced disruptions to some of its IT services due to a global technical outage affecting Microsoft software. The incident has impacted specific operational aspects, including the delivery of uniforms and accreditations.

According to Philippines News Agency, the technical issues are part of a wider problem that has affected various services worldwide, including airlines and banks. However, the organizers have reassured that the impact on the Olympics is currently limited and that contingency measures are in place to maintain all operations smoothly. "Our teams have been fully mobilized to ensure the continuity of operations at optimum levels," the statement clarified.

The Olympic ticketing systems remain unaffected by this disruption, and venue preparations are continuing as scheduled without any risk to work schedules. Additionally, the Olympic Torch Relay is proceeding without interruption, with today's leg occurring in Val d'Oise, north of Paris.

The issue stems from complications related to CrowdStrike software, impacting systems running Microsoft platforms. Troy Hunt, a regional director at Microsoft, clarified on the social media platform X that the root cause is not a direct Microsoft outage but rather involves CrowdStrike services utilized on Microsoft PCs.

Microsoft has responded to the incident by stating on X that its services are gradually improving as mitigation efforts continue. Meanwhile, Olympic organizers are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the disruptions do not affect the broader preparations and execution of the Games scheduled to run from July 26 to August 11.

By admin

Related Post

Athletic

Legazpi City to Gain PHP50 Million from Hosting PRISAA National Games

Jul 20, 2024 admin
Athletic

Tabernilla Triumphs in Boys’ U16 at Eastern Asian Youth Chess Championship

Jul 20, 2024 admin
Athletic

Djokovic Advances to Wimbledon Quarterfinals; Fritz Stuns Zverev in Comeback Victory

Jul 9, 2024 admin

You missed

Athletic

Paris 2024 Olympics Faces IT Disruptions a Week Before Opening Ceremony

July 20, 2024 admin
Athletic

Tabernilla Triumphs in Boys’ U16 at Eastern Asian Youth Chess Championship

July 20, 2024 admin
Athletic

Legazpi City to Gain PHP50 Million from Hosting PRISAA National Games

July 20, 2024 admin
Government

Philippine Envoy Outlines South China Sea Concerns to Italian Parliament

July 20, 2024 admin