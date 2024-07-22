Paris 2024 Olympics Faces IT Disruptions a Week Before Opening Ceremony

PARIS — With just a week to go before the opening ceremony, the Paris 2024 Olympics experienced disruptions to some of its IT services due to a global technical outage affecting Microsoft software. The incident has impacted specific operational aspects, including the delivery of uniforms and accreditations.

According to Philippines News Agency, the technical issues are part of a wider problem that has affected various services worldwide, including airlines and banks. However, the organizers have reassured that the impact on the Olympics is currently limited and that contingency measures are in place to maintain all operations smoothly. "Our teams have been fully mobilized to ensure the continuity of operations at optimum levels," the statement clarified.

The Olympic ticketing systems remain unaffected by this disruption, and venue preparations are continuing as scheduled without any risk to work schedules. Additionally, the Olympic Torch Relay is proceeding without interruption, with today's leg occurring in Val d'Oise, north of Paris.

The issue stems from complications related to CrowdStrike software, impacting systems running Microsoft platforms. Troy Hunt, a regional director at Microsoft, clarified on the social media platform X that the root cause is not a direct Microsoft outage but rather involves CrowdStrike services utilized on Microsoft PCs.

Microsoft has responded to the incident by stating on X that its services are gradually improving as mitigation efforts continue. Meanwhile, Olympic organizers are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the disruptions do not affect the broader preparations and execution of the Games scheduled to run from July 26 to August 11.