A male foreigner was detained under the Immigration Act, Chapter 17 for overstaying in the country after his Immigration pass had expired.

The foreigner was detained during Operasi Langis targeting a foreign worker’s accommodation in Mukim Kilanas yesterday morning. The operation involved 4 personnel from the Law Enforcement Division of the Department of Immigration and National Registration. The man was brought to the department’s Law Enforcement headquarters for further investigation.

Any information on immigration offenders can be directed to the Department of Immigration and National Registration at 873 4888 or 875 3888.

Source: Radio Television Brunei