In Belait District, 2 male foreigners who hold the position of Domestic Helper were apprehended in another Operasi Langis conducted yesterday morning at the Panaga National Housing Scheme.

The foreigners were detained for contravening Regulation 15-2 and 3 of the Immigration Regulation, Chapter 17, and were summoned to the Law Enforcement Division, Department of Immigration and National Registration in Kuala Belait for further investigation and action.

Source: Radio Television Brunei