Manila Announces Plan to Cut Rice Prices Below PHP30 Per Kilo by July

Manila - Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and the Department of Agriculture (DA) pledged on Monday to reduce rice prices to below PHP30 per kilo in selected regions by July. Romualdez revealed that the Department of Agriculture is pinpointing areas where this price target could be met. The announcement was made after a discussion with Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel and other key figures from the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) and related agencies.

According to Philippines News Agency, this initiative will initially focus on specific areas, with the possibility of expanding nationwide, particularly following modifications to the Rice Tariffication Law. The conversation followed a congressional hearing on potential amendments to this law, which revealed several loopholes that could be swiftly remedied to allow lower rice prices.

Tiu Laurel emphasized that despite current legislative limitations, the National Food Authority (NFA) might sell rice at reduced prices via KADIWA centers, expected to operate five days a week starting in July. These centers, supported by local governments, aim to increase in number across the Philippines.

Furthermore, Romualdez mentioned that the House is urging local mayors to allocate public spaces for these centers to facilitate the implementation of this plan. He stressed the collaboration among lawmakers to pass the necessary amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law by the upcoming congressional recess on May 25, to ensure a sustainable reduction in rice prices.