Armor Unveils a Disruptive Approach to Managed Detection and Response

Strengthening enterprise resiliency against evolving threats through the new Armor Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Armor, a leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest offering Armor Managed Detection and Response (MDR), ushering in a different era for MDR through adaptive threat management and defense.

Logo for Armor

Enterprises are challenged by an array of evolving cyber threats, and yet conventional MDR strategies fixate on detection and response, without an integrated risk management approach. Armor MDR addresses this critical gap by integrating with industry-leading security platforms for unparalleled threat context - enabling high confidence triage, response and defense optimization.

Our partnership with Microsoft in particular, supercharges solutions like Microsoft Defender XDR and Microsoft Sentinel to fully harness their power for adaptive threat prevention, detection and response.

"In view of the modern sophistication of cyber threats, and current state of cybersecurity, adaptivity isn't just an advantage; it's the very foundation of digital defense," said Dennis Chung, Chief Security Officer, Microsoft. "Novel approaches like Armor MDR empowers enterprises to out-maneuver advanced threats through proactive and adaptable defenses."

Chris Drake, Founder and CEO of Armor, said, "Attempting to tackle emerging cybersecurity threats with traditional Threat Detection, Investigation and Response (TDIR) is a clumsy approach that likens playing whack-a-mole. To truly raise defensibility requires strategic and continuous improvements at the source - that's what Armor has launched."

The Armor MDR service is grounded in these distinctive core principles:

Contextual Threat Prioritization and Response: By developing a unique enterprise risk profile per customer, this rich context empowers Armor MDR to determine the pertinence and impact of potential security threats more effectively and swiftly neutralize potential threats before they escalate.

Analytics-Powered Security Strategies: Outcome-driven metrics are used to inform and uncover security improvements. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Armor's MDR service captures opportunities to accelerate incident response, leverage automation to enhance the TDIR process, and proactively improve security configurations.

Continuously Raising Defensibility: The insights from security incident triage and remediation are integrated into a feedback loop to update relevant security configurations, thereby significantly improving enterprise risk resiliency and threat prevention.

The service is now available to organizations seeking to fortify their cyber defenses against the unyielding tide of cyber threats, and industry partners looking to provide enhanced security outcomes for their customers. For more information about Armor and the Armor MDR service, visit www.armor.com/solutions/armor-mdr.

