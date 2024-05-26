Aghon Becomes Typhoon as Eastern Samar Swelters in 55°C Heat Index

Manila—Aghon intensified into a typhoon over the coastal waters of Burdeos, Quezon, according to the 11 p.m. bulletin Sunday from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). The typhoon will continue to intensify over the next two days as it accelerates northeastward over the Philippine Sea.

According to Philippines News Agency, the typhoon is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday afternoon or evening and continue moving northeastward towards the sea south of mainland Japan. Polillo Islands remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3, while Signal No. 2 was in effect for Aurora, the northern and central portions of Quezon, and the northern portion of Camarines Norte.

Areas under TCWS Signal No. 1 include parts of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Marinduque, and the rest of Quezon and Camarines Norte, as well as the northern portion of Camarines Sur.

In direct contrast, the country recorded the year's highest heat index so far at 55 degrees Celsius in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, surpassing the 53°C recorded in Iba, Zambales on April 28. Both are categorized as "extreme danger." Guiuan previously recorded 51°C on May 18 and 50°C on May 19.

Meanwhile, in Metro Manila, which experienced rain throughout the day, the heat index fell to between 26°C to 31°C, marking the first time in nearly two months that the region fell below the "caution" level of 27°C to 32°C.