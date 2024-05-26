Aghon Makes Landfall in Patnanungan, Quezon

Manila—Severe Tropical Storm Aghon was located in the vicinity of Patnanungan, Quezon, as of the 8 p.m. bulletin Sunday from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). Aghon will continue to move northeastward towards the Philippine Sea, with the possibility of intensifying into a typhoon over the next 12 hours.

According to Philippines News Agency, the storm is expected to gradually accelerate northeastward while intensifying and may reach typhoon category by Monday afternoon. It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday.

Currently, only the Polillo Islands are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3. Areas under TCWS No. 2 include Aurora; the northern and central portions of Quezon; Laguna; the eastern portion of Batangas; the eastern portion of Rizal; and the northern portion of Camarines Norte.

Areas under TCWS No. 1 include parts of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, the rest of Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, and Quezon; the northeastern portion of Oriental Mindoro; Marinduque; the rest of Camarines Norte; and the northern portion of Camarines Sur.