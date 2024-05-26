Veteran Director Carlo J. Caparas Dies at 80

Manila—Veteran director and comic strip creator Carlo J. Caparas, known for bringing iconic Filipino superheroes and comic book characters to life, has died, his family announced Saturday night. He was 80 years old. Caparas' daughter, Peach Caparas, wrote an ode to her father on Facebook to announce his passing.

According to Philippines News Agency, "Sa larangan ng komiks siya ang naghari, naging bahagi ng kultura, naging yaman ng lahi. Umabot sa lona ng pinilakang tabing, hinangaan, pinalakpakan ng bayang magiting (In the field of comics he reigned, became part of the culture, became the treasure of the race. Reached the canvas of the silver screen, admired, applauded by this brave nation)."

She added, "Subalit buhay ay sadyang may wakas… 'Pack up na Direk'. Oras na ng uwian (But life has an end... 'It's pack up time, Director'. It's time to go home)."

Caparas was behind some of the country's iconic comics and movies such as "Ang Panday," "Bakekang," "Pieta," and "Totoy Bato."