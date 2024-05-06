Iloilo City Expands Water Rationing to Additional 10 Barangays Amid Drought

Iloilo City - The city government of Iloilo has increased its water rationing efforts from 25 to 35 barangays under its 'Oplan Bulig Tubig Sa Syudad' initiative due to ongoing drought conditions.

According to Philippines News Agency, as of May 5, 186,900 liters of water had been distributed to 26 barangays. The expansion includes densely populated areas that are experiencing moderate to severe drought impacts.

Neil Ravena, head of the Iloilo City General Services Office, reported in a Monday interview that the city would commence distribution of additional water procured with a PHP12.6 million quick response fund starting May 10. Local water suppliers, Metro Pacific Iloilo Water and South Balibago Waterworks, have pledged to deliver 696 cubic meters of water daily, adhering to the 15 liters per person per day guideline set by the city.

Ravena also highlighted concerns regarding the safety of the water containers used by residents. While the water provided is safe, he recommended boiling the water before use to ensure safety due to potential contamination of individual containers. He further encouraged barangays to acquire static tanks to secure a sufficient water supply for residents.

Additionally, Rey Delfin, area manager of South Balibago, discussed monitoring efforts at their treatment plant in Barangay Bongco in Pototan following a saltwater intrusion incident on Sunday. This event elevated the total dissolved solids in the water to 1,600 parts per million, well above the acceptable limit of 660 ppm set by the Philippine National Standard for Drinking Water. Despite the increase in salinity, Delfin reassured that the potability of the water remains unaffected, although he advised against drinking it until the situation stabilizes.