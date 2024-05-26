St. Benilde, Perpetual Spikers Extend Dynastic Reign in NCAA

Manila—College of St. Benilde and University of Perpetual Help asserted their dominance over Letran and Emilio Aguinaldo College, respectively, to rule NCAA Season 99 volleyball and extend their dynastic reigns before a full-house FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Sunday. The Lady Blazers defeated the Lady Knights, 25-18, 25-17, 25-18, achieving a third 11-game title sweep, while the Altas triumphed over the Generals, 25-18, 25-17, 25-18, securing a four-peat.

According to Philippines News Agency, CSB extended its impressive streak to 40 straight victories, including seven in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Jefferson Marapoc scored 18 points, while repeat season Most Valuable Player (MVP) Louie Ramirez and Michael Medalla added 14 and 13 points, respectively, as the Altas wrapped up the series in two games and completed an 11-game season sweep.

Marapoc was named Finals MVP, validating his readiness to fill the void left by Ramirez, who played his final game in the league. "As I told him before the game, he will replace Louie," Perpetual coach Sammy Acaylar, who was awarded Coach of the Year, said.

The Las Piñas-based spikers maintained their composure when the Generals threatened to take a set in the third. "I told my team not to give one more set as it will increase their morale and ours will go down," Acaylar said.

Earlier, College of St. Benilde's Cloanne Mondoñedo was named women's MVP and Best Setter. Other awardees included San Beda's Angel Habacon (Rookie of the Year and Best First Outside Spiker); Letran's Lara Mae Silva (Best Libero) and Gia Maquilang (Freshman of the Year); Lyceum of the Philippines' Janeth Tulang (Best Opposite Spiker) and Hiromi Osada (Best First Middle Blocker); and Mapua's Alyanna Ong (Best Second Middle Blocker) and Roxie dela Cruz (Best Second Outside Spiker).