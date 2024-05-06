Antique Province Distributes Water Supplies to Tackle Scarcity

Antique - On Monday, the provincial government of Antique began distributing water tanks, jetmatic pumps, and hosepipes to barangays experiencing water shortages. The initiative is part of the efforts to mitigate the impact of severe water scarcity affecting several areas.

According to Philippines News Agency, the supplies were purchased using part of a PHP10 million Quick Response Fund. The province acquired 126 movable water tanks, 260 jetmatic pumps, and 586 hosepipes. Denosta highlighted in a Monday interview that some barangay officials had already collected the water tanks, pumps, and hosepipes.

Barangays in need must submit a request to the office of Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao, who oversees the distribution process. Distribution is based on the specific needs of each barangay. The provided equipment is intended to support water rationing efforts; the water tanks and hosepipes will be directly utilized for this purpose, while the jetmatic pumps will be used in deep wells to draw groundwater once the rains return.

The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist reported that as of April 29, the drought had already caused initial crop losses valued at PHP258.83 million in 15 towns across Antique. These losses span essential agricultural products including rice, corn, and high-value crops.