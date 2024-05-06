Clark Experiences Extreme Heat with Indices Reaching 50°C

CLARK, PAMPANGA — The heat index in Clark reached a sweltering 50 degrees Celsius on Monday, as reported by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). This spike in temperature marks a significant increase from the previous four days' readings at Clark International Airport, which varied between 39°C and 41°C.

According to Philippines News Agency, other areas also experienced high heat indices; Dagupan in Pangasinan recorded 47°C, while Pasay City and Quezon City in the National Capital Region registered 43°C and 42°C, respectively. These conditions are expected to persist in the coming days. In contrast, La Trinidad, Benguet, and Baguio City reported cooler, yet still elevated temperatures of 26°C and 28°C respectively. Meanwhile, Muñoz, Nueva Ecija, and Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, recorded the highest actual temperatures of 39.8°C and 39°C.