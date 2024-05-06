Philippine Army Reports Decline in NPA Influence in Northern Mindanao and Caraga

CAGAYAN DE ORO – The Philippine Army has reported a significant reduction in both the influence and the number of armed personnel of the New People's Army (NPA) in the Northern Mindanao and Caraga regions, under the jurisdiction of the 4th Infantry Division (4ID).

According to Philippines News Agency, 4ID commander, recent military operations have significantly weakened the NPA, with many members surrendering to the authorities.

Major General Cuerpo explained that successful operations by military brigade units have led to a series of NPA surrenders, greatly aided by local residents who provided crucial information. This community support has helped isolate the rebel groups, fostering conditions where NPA leaders and their followers increasingly choose to surrender.

On May 3, the 403rd Infantry Brigade facilitated the surrender of nine NPA combatants in Bukidnon province to the Army's 88th and 26th infantry battalions. Additionally, on the same day, two other NPA members, identified as Tony Lindaan Taquin and Rian Pid-ak Pedyaan, surrendered at the boundary of Bukidnon and Lanao del Sur provinces, bringing with them an M16 rifle and an M79 grenade launcher.