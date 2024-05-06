61 Filipino Workers Return from Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict

MANILA — Sixty-one overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Israel are scheduled to arrive at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Thursday, under the Philippine government's voluntary repatriation program. This return marks the largest group to take advantage of this program since the resurgence of hostilities between Israel and the militant group Hamas in October last year.

According to Philippines News Agency, these workers will be welcomed by various government officials at NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City. The Department of Foreign Affairs has maintained a Level 2 Alert since October 2023, indicating significant threats to the life, security, and property of Filipinos due to the ongoing conflict. To date, a total of 463 OFWs have been repatriated from Israel since the conflict resumed.