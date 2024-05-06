Northern Mindanao’s Agriculture Department Enhances Information System to Tackle Farming Challenges

Northern Mindanao - The Department of Agriculture in Northern Mindanao (DA-10) has initiated updates to its agricultural information systems to better support local farmers, particularly in response to the El Niño weather pattern. The announcement was made by the newly appointed Executive Director Jose Apollo Pacamalan during a media briefing on Monday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the region's existing information systems are inadequate for current needs and must be improved to better manage agricultural and business challenges in the area. The enhanced system will allow for timely interventions, such as the prepositioning of seeds and farm inputs in areas predicted to suffer from low rainfall. Additionally, it aims to facilitate direct market linkages for farmers to sell their produce more efficiently.

Pacamalan, who officially took office on Monday, succeeding Carlene Collado, also noted that the updated system would prevent delays in rehabilitation and support, which currently cannot begin until after the dry season ends.

On his first day, DA-10 disbursed PHP3,000 in fuel subsidy assistance to 158 farmers in the towns of Kibawe and Kitaotao, Bukidnon. During the Bagong Pilipinas Town Hall meeting, Bukidnon farmers also received fuel discount cards worth a total of PHP474,000. To be eligible for these benefits, farmers must be registered with the System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture and possess functional machinery and equipment, either individually or through an association, listed in the Agricultural Biosystems Engineering Management Information System.