Royal Brunei Airlines, RB organised a workshop on refining prayer yesterday afternoon to provide guidance and understanding on the principles of prayer and refining prayer. The course took place at RB Campus in Berakas.

90 RB staff took part in the 2-day course, guided by Awang Abdul Rahman bin Haji Ajak, co-founder of Al-Minhaaj Centre. The course is part of RB’s religious activities in efforts to propagate dakwah among the RB staff.

Source: Radio Television Brunei