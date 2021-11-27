GiftChill, a world leader in gift card purchases using cryptocurrencies, is excited to add KISHU to their list of approved payment methods. GiftChill was founded to fill the void in gift card purchases using cryptocurrency. While there may be other gift card hubs out there, they don’t offer the unique market perks associated with cryptocurrencies the way GiftChill does. It’s 2021 after all.

kishu inu coin to be used for buying gift cards

TOKYO, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After the hugely successful additions of DOGECOIN and SHIBA, GiftChill is thrilled to add KISHU to their list of accepted forms of payment. KISHU is currently available on over 20 different exchanges and is growing rapidly. This relatively new cryptocurrency, which just launched in April of 2021, is set to be an up-and-coming leader in world cryptocurrencies, and GiftChill is excited to be at the forefront of the industry with this new market leader. GiftChill strives to always stay on top of current trends in order to offer the best to its customers.

GiftChill offers a unique way to use cryptocurrency in exchange for gift cards. Their tech-savvy customers deserve all the perks of being ahead of the curve by using cryptocurrency. GiftChill offers speed and security in the delivery of all purchased gift cards as opposed to weeks of waiting time on competitor sites. Their gift cards are all verified and guaranteed, and the protection of secure customer information is their utmost priority.

By keeping their focus on cryptocurrency, GiftChill is able to offer gift cards at even better rates. Cryptocurrency like the newly added KISHU allows GiftChill to avoid the overhead costs of partnering with websites like PayPal or other credit card sites. There are hundreds of different gift cards to choose from, and the inventory changes daily. Customers are guaranteed to get the best price by using their KISHU and other cryptocurrencies as payment for the gift cards, which make great gifts for others or for themselves.

GiftChill can be reached on Support@giftchill.co.uk

