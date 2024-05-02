Foreigners Warned by BI Against Bomb Jokes

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) issued a stern warning to foreign nationals on Thursday, cautioning against making bomb jokes due to potential consequences such as denial of entry, exclusion, or deportation.

According to Philippines News Agency, Commissioner Norman Tansingco emphasized the seriousness of such remarks, particularly in sensitive environments like airports, where they can be construed as security threats. The warning came after a Japan-bound Philippine Airlines flight was delayed for five hours following a bomb threat call. Tansingco underscored the obligation of foreigners to abide by Philippine laws and regulations while in the country to avoid sanctions by local law enforcement agencies.

