4Ps, Low-Income Families Urged to Apply for Power Subsidy Program

Davao City: The City Social Welfare Development Office (CSWDO) and Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC) have encouraged members of the 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program) and low-income families in Davao City consuming less than 100 kilowatt-hours (KWH) of electricity to apply for the Lifeline Rate subsidy program.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Lifeline Rate offers discounted electricity rates to eligible low-income customers who cannot fully pay their bills. Lynmar Podador, CSWDO's welfare program focal person, stated that 4Ps beneficiaries are automatically qualified for the program, while others can apply through CSWDO certification. Fermin Edillon, DLPC's reputation enhancement department head, explained that the program aims to direct subsidies to rightful beneficiaries in need. Interested applicants must provide proof of billing, valid identification, filled application forms, and proof of 4Ps membership or CSWDO certification of low-income status. Renters can also apply with certification from their dwelling owners. Since January, around 3,000 DLPC customers have availed the subsidy, with 65,000 customers still eligible to apply.

