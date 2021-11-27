AECO Energy secures the 2021 Digital Capability Award with its innovative energy solutions

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AECO Energy, a Singapore-based energy solutions and technology company, today announced it has been named the 2021 winner of the Australian High Commission Singapore sponsored Digital Capability Award from the Australian Chamber of Commerce Singapore (AustCham).

The annual AustCham Business Awards for 2021 were presented physically for the first time since the pandemic. The awards night aimed to celebrate the achievements of businesses that are leaders in their fields and managed to thrive despite the circumstances.

Angela Robinson, Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to Singapore presented the inaugural Digital Capability award. The award aims to recognise an organisation that is at the forefront of its field that has made outstanding contributions to the industry and is positioned to make a significant impact to the future.

“Innovation has become a pivotal theme for organisations across virtually all industries, and this year’s winner has demonstrated digital innovation and capability. I am pleased to present the 2021 Digital Capability award to AECO Energy. We are thrilled to be honouring a company that has made strides in the digitalisation of energy procurement and for making real progress on improving the efficiency of businesses in Singapore,” she said.

AECO Energy’s CEO, Alan Jones, received the award and committed to using digital innovation to mitigate the risks and costs of businesses in a maturing Open Electricity Market.

“The energy market is rapidly changing, and it will continue to do so in the coming months, and every business needs to be prepared. At AECO Energy, we aim to save businesses more with our energy solutions that will help them efficiently buy electricity through a platform that’s been customised based on their business’s energy profile,” said Alan Jones, CEO of AECO Energy.

“Winning this award is huge for us, and we would like to thank AustCham and the Australian High Commission for this honour. We are excited to win this award and proud of all the work that the AECO Energy team has done to make our technology solutions indispensable to our customers. We see this award as a validation of our leading position in the energy solutions industry and a positive representation of the energy industry’s need and thirst for a digital solution that will change the way businesses buy electricity. We will continue to innovate and deliver digital solutions to provide value to our customers while upholding our ethical values of smart, rigorous and trustworthy.”

