PAGASA Warns of Rising Heat Indices and Related Health Risks in the Philippines

Manila – The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued a warning on Monday about the health dangers associated with rising heat indices, as high temperatures are expected to persist across the country into May.

According to Philippines News Agency, a weather specialist at PAGASA, Northern Luzon might experience temperatures up to 40.8°C.

During a briefing on Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon over the People's Television Network, Manalo emphasized the importance of recognizing heat-related symptoms such as excessive sweating, heat exhaustion, tiredness, dizziness, blurred vision, and vomiting. "It's a bit alarming when you throw up. That would need immediate actions," Manalo stated, noting that in some severe cases, individuals could lose consciousness.

Manalo further highlighted the need to be aware of the categories of heat indices. Heat indices ranging from 41°C to 51°C fall into the "danger" category, where heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible, and continued exposure might lead to heat stroke. For heat indices of 52°C and above, classified as "extreme danger," direct sun exposure could result in heat stroke. Zambales recorded a 53°C heat index on Sunday, marking the highest level so far this year.

The effects of El Niño are contributing to the elevated temperatures, with 2024 being one of the hottest years on record in Metro Manila, where temperatures reached 38.8°C on Saturday. "Although it is weakening, its effects continue to persist," Manalo noted.

He also reported an increase in the number of areas affected by dangerous heat levels. Early in April, daily reports typically included 10 to 15 areas under the danger level, but currently, about 36 areas are experiencing these high-risk conditions, with the potential for more. "The magnitude of heat index could also increase in the first two weeks of May. So, let's continue to monitor locations that could reach the extreme danger category," Manalo advised.