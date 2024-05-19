Civil Service Day Celebrations Highlight Government Unity and Public Service

Bandar Seri Begawan — The Civil Service Day Charity Recreational Event marked its 30th anniversary with an exhibition that highlighted the integral roles of government ministries and departments.

According to Radio Television Brunei, several cabinet ministers attended, engaging with the public and reinforcing the government's commitment to excellent public service. The event also included recreational activities designed to engage attendees from all walks of life, emphasizing the unity and essential services provided by the civil service.