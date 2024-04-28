‘Al-Imam’ Horror Action Film Premieres at One Cineplex

ONE CITY SHOPPING CENTRE - The horror action film 'Al-Imam,' directed by Akmal Marhain, made its debut at the One Cineplex on the night of April 27th.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Chief Executive of the Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry of Brunei Darussalam (AITI), the film was produced by Marhain Entertainment in collaboration with AR Capture Production, supported by AITI and Progresif Media. 'Al-Imam' will be screened at One Cineplex and Amanhills Cineplex starting May 1st, 2024, and is also available on the Progresif Media app and YouTube.