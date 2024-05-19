Lumut Community Rallies to Support Ailing Resident in Charity Initiative

LUMUT - The Parents and Teachers Association of Pengiran Anak Puteri Hajah Rashidah Sa'adatul Bolkiah Secondary School, in partnership with the Kampung Lumut Dua Consultative Council, conducted a charity event on the afternoon of 18th May.

According to Radio Television Brunei, The event took place at the home of Dayang Hajah Aisah binti Abdullah in Kampung Sungai Tali Lumut Dua, who is battling heart disease and resides with her son, a former worker now incapacitated by kidney disease. According to organizers, the initiative also saw participation from local Fire and Rescue personnel, who provided essential aid and support.