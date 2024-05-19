ILM Programme Engages Diverse Participants in Leadership Discussion

Bandar Seri Begawan — The 19th Series of the ILM Programme was held on the morning of 19th May by the Da'ie Youth Volunteer Body, supported by the Youth Religious Programme Secretariat of the Islamic Da'wah Centre.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event, attended by 65 participants including female teachers, government officers, retirees, youths, NGO representatives, undergraduates, and Da'wah Academy alumni, featured discussions on the role of leadership. According to the program coordinators, the series aims to enhance the understanding and application of leadership principles among a diverse group of attendees.