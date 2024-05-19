Saudi Arabia to Enhance Entry Controls at Arafah and Mina

Makkah: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia announced plans to tighten entry controls into Arafah and Mina during the hajj period to prevent congestion and unauthorized access.

According to Radio Television Brunei, representatives from the Brunei Darussalam Haj Pilgrim Affairs Office for Administrative and Medical, this decision was disclosed in a meeting with Syarikat Rawaf Mina in Makkah. Tan Sri Zuhair Sedayo, Chairman of Syarikat Rawaf Mina, outlined the preparations and plans to ensure efficient management and services for Brunei Darussalam's pilgrims. Syarikat Rawaf Mina, starting this year, will not only manage facilities and services in Masyair, which include Arafah and Mina, but also oversee the movement of pilgrims from their arrival at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Airport in Madinah to their departure.