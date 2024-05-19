Tutong Celebrates National Adau Gayoh Festival Highlighting Dusun Culture

TUTONG - The National Adau Gayoh Festival was celebrated at the Tutong District Civic Centre Complex Field as part of the continuing cultural festivities following "Panakod Adau Gayoh," which occurs every 1st of May.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the festival is an annual event crucial to the Dusun ethnic community, expressing gratitude for the rice harvest and reinforcing cultural heritage with this year's theme, "Melestarikan Adau Gayoh sebagai warisan Budaya." The event was coordinated by the Tutong District Mukim and Village Consultative Council to spotlight the identity and traditions of the Dusun ethnicity.