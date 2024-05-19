Spiritual Reflections on Duty and Faith at Civil Service Day Dawn Talk

Bandar Seri Begawan — In conjunction with the 30th Civil Service Day, a Dawn Talk was held at the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, addressing the integration of faith and professional duties.

According to Radio Television Brunei, who delivered the talk, the theme "Perkhidmatan Cemerlang, Berpaksikan Iman" highlighted how daily work, when intended for divine sake, is rewarded by Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala. The event was attended by notable figures including Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yusof, underscoring its significance.