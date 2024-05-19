Malam Munajat Programme Continues with Emphasis on Hajj Obligations

Bandar Seri Begawan: The Ministry of Religious Affairs of Brunei conducted the 135th Malam Munajat programme on the night of May 18th, featuring a talk entitled "Lambaian Haji."

According to Radio Television Brunei, the programme aimed to educate intending hajj pilgrims about the necessary obligations during the pilgrimage. The event was led by Pengiran Haji Md Fakhrulrazi bin Pengiran Haji Omaralli, Chief Operating Officer of At-Taqwa Travel Tours Sendirian Berhad, who also guided the reading of Sayyidul Istighfar and Surah Al-Fatihah at Ash Shaliheen Mosque. The programme also saw participation from the staff of At-Taqwa Travel Tours Sendirian Berhad, local youths, mosque takmir committees, and congregants both physically and virtually from 74 mosques, including suraus and religious halls across the nation.