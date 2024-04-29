President Marcos Commits to Inclusive Infrastructure Development in Mindanao

Cotabato – During the inauguration of the Malitubog-Maridagao Irrigation Project II (MMIP II) in Pikit, Cotabato, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. pledged comprehensive infrastructure development under his administration’s 'Build, Better, More' program, emphasizing the inclusion of rural areas across Mindanao.

According to Philippines News Agency, the initiative aims to ensure no region is overlooked, particularly in agricultural advancements. "At this point, let me give you all a promise. Not only irrigation projects will come to your lands. We have more agricultural projects coming in here," Marcos stated at the event. He further emphasized the program's reach, promising it would benefit not just urban centers but also rural and all other areas, particularly targeting the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The MMIP II, located in Villarica, Midsayap, is set to supply water to over 10,000 hectares of farmland across Pikit, Aleosan, and extending into Pagalungan and Datu Montawal in Maguindanao—covering twice the land area of Manila City. The project is expected to benefit more than 4,000 farmers, including former Moro Islamic Liberation Front combatants, providing a crucial resource amidst challenging conditions such as the El Niño phenomenon.

During his speech, Marcos highlighted the strategic importance of the irrigation project, noting its role in fostering prosperity, peace, and unity in Mindanao. He described the MMIP II as not only an agricultural asset but also a major infrastructure project geared towards peace and development. "This irrigation will water not only the crops that we grow, but the peace that we want to take root in this land. Because peace and freedom must be tended and watered as well," he elaborated.

Marcos concluded by thanking the National Irrigation Administration, local government units, and uniformed personnel for their roles in realizing the MMIP II, underscoring the project’s potential to bring "many bountiful harvests, nourish many families and ensure that their children would get their fair share of progress."