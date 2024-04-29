President Marcos Honored for Advancing Intellectual Property Protection in the Philippines

MAKATI CITY — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. was recognized on Monday by the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) for his contributions to promoting innovation and advancing intellectual property (IP) protection in the country. The award ceremony took place at the Dusit Thani Manila during the Gawad Yamang Isip (GYI) Awards.

According to Philippines News Agency, who accepted the First IP Champion Award on behalf of President Marcos, the President has committed to supporting initiatives that protect intellectual property and promote innovation. In a speech delivered by Bersamin, President Marcos expressed gratitude for the recognition and reassured his administration's dedication to enhancing IP utilization and benefits across the government, private sector, and academia.

President Marcos also called for support from stakeholders to establish the Philippines as a regional hub for smart and sustainable manufacturing, emphasizing the need for a future where innovation, creativity, and sustainability are paramount. He also took the opportunity to congratulate the recipients of the GYI Awards, urging them to continue their efforts in improving the quality of life for Filipinos.

The GYI Awards are considered the most prestigious Philippine accolade for innovation, creativity, and intellectual property. This year's theme, set by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for World IP Day, focused on "IP and Sustainable Development Goals: Building our common future with innovation and creativity." IPOPHL Director General Rowel Barba highlighted the challenge and importance of selecting this year's awardees, who have made significant contributions to sustainable development through intellectual property.

The GYI 2024 recognized achievements in five categories: patents, industrial design, performing arts, visual arts, and trademarks. Additionally, special awards from WIPO were presented to last year's winners of IPOPHL’s Socially Relevant Technology Contest, which promotes sustainable technological solutions to environmental challenges.

IPOPHL also recognized several institutions and individuals for their contributions to IP protection, including the Agusan Del Sur State College of Agriculture and Technology, Cebu Technological University, and several other notable entities for their efforts in various categories of IP rights.

The event served as an opportunity for IPOPHL to express gratitude to its partners and supporters, including the Presidential Communications Office, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and the National Economic Development Authority, who have played vital roles in the success of the National IP Month and the GYI Awards.