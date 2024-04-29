Senate Recognizes Filipino Artists and Cultural Advocates for Global and National Contributions

Manila, Philippines - The Senate formally recognized 35 Filipino artists and cultural advocates on Monday for their significant contributions to the country's cultural heritage and for representing the Philippines on the global stage. During the session, two separate Senate resolutions were passed to honor the recipients of the 16th Ani ng Dangal Awards (ADA) and the nine awardees of the Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan (GAMABA).

According to Philippines News Agency, who sponsored Senate Resolution No. 958, the ADA is an important symbol of Filipino character, creativity, and innovativeness. She praised the ADA recipients, including artists, performers, writers, filmmakers, and cultural advocates, for their role in promoting the Philippine cultural and artistic landscape internationally. Highlighted ADA recipients included filmmakers like Sam Manacsa and JT Trinidad who gained recognition at international film festivals, as well as dancers and musical groups like Legit Status and the De La Salle University Chorale who have excelled in global competitions.

Meanwhile, Senate Resolution No. 959 honored the nine GAMABA awardees, who were recognized for their mastery of traditional Filipino arts. Legarda, in her sponsorship speech, emphasized the importance of preserving traditional arts amidst challenges posed by modernization and globalization. The GAMABA awardees include craftspeople and performers from various regions, such as Adelita Romualdo Bagcal, an Ilocano master of oral traditions, and Rosie Godwino Sula, a Tboli chanter known for preserving her tribe's musical heritage.

The Senate's acknowledgment of these cultural figures underscores the nation's commitment to fostering and preserving its rich cultural heritage, both at home and abroad.