DSWD Prepares for La Niña with Buong Bansa Handa Project

Quezon City: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is gearing up for the anticipated onset of the La Niña phenomenon by implementing disaster preparedness and response strategies.

According to Philippines News Agency, DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao announced the approval of the Buong Bansa Handa project, which aims to enhance the department's capacity to provide immediate assistance during the rainy season. The project establishes two supply chain mechanisms, one driven by the government and the other by the private sector, to address the needs of families in disaster-stricken areas. Dumlao highlighted the importance of monitoring relief supplies and ensuring sufficient stock of family food packs and non-food items in warehouses across the country. Additionally, the DSWD is inspecting evacuation centers to ensure the safety and well-being of evacuees, particularly women and children.

