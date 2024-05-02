P30-M Access Road Enhances Faith Tourism in Pangasinan Town

Calasiao, Pangasinan: The completion of a PHP30-million access road project in Barangay San Vicente has significantly improved accessibility for residents and pilgrims visiting the Señor Divino Tesoro Shrine. Department of Public Works and Highways-Ilocos Region (DPWH-Ilocos Region) information officer Esperanza Tinaza announced the completion of the 1.5428-kilometer road, which includes reinforced concrete pipe culvert (RCPC) drainage.

According to Philippines News Agency, the project funded under the national budget, aims to streamline traffic flow, reduce travel time, and enhance safety for motorists and pedestrians. Municipal tourism officer Tammy Fernandez expressed optimism that the access road would further boost faith tourism in the town, as evidenced by the significant number of visitors during the recent Holy Week festivities.

