Ilocos Police Seize PHP36.6-Million Shabu, Marijuana in April 2024

Ilocos: The Ilocos Police Regional Office (PRO-1) confiscated PHP36.6 million worth of shabu and marijuana in various operations conducted from April 1 to 30, 2024.

According to Philippines News Agency, deputy chief of PRO-1 Regional Community Affairs Development Division, 95 operations led to the seizure of 84,300 marijuana plants and significant quantities of shabu. One major operation involved the eradication of marijuana plantations in Ilocos Sur, yielding millions worth of marijuana plants. Operations in Benguet, Ilocos Sur, and La Union also resulted in the destruction of large quantities of marijuana plants.

Several suspects were arrested, and significant amounts of shabu were seized in separate operations across Vigan City, Dagupan City, Pangasinan, and Ilocos Sur. The police force is not only targeting the supply of illegal drugs but also focusing on rehabilitation programs for drug users. PRO-1 director Brig. Gen. Lou Frias Evangelista emphasized the importance of monitoring borders to prevent the influx of illegal drugs into the region.

