Water Rationing Begins in Iloilo City

Iloilo City: Water rationing efforts have commenced in select barangays of Iloilo City to address water scarcity issues exacerbated by the dry season. The Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) reported the delivery of 63,900 liters of treated water to 10 barangays as of Wednesday night.

According to Philippines News Agency, the initiative, dubbed 'Oplan Bulig sa Syudad,' utilizes treated water donated by various organizations and government agencies. CDRRMO officer Donna Magno stated that the plan aims to serve 25 barangays identified as high and medium risk areas for drought. Water distribution depends on the availability of volunteer tankers, with treated water advised for boiling before consumption.

The city government is also procuring additional water using its quick response fund to expand the rationing efforts. Mayor Jerry Treñas has ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes due to extreme temperatures forecasted by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), urging residents to conserve water during the dry season.

