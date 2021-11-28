74 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country yesterday, bringing the total COVID-19 cases to 14,992. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health stated the matter at a media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation yesterday afternoon at Dewan Al’Afiah, Ministry of Health. Joining the media conference was Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs.

There are 32 additional new cases to 4 of the existing active clusters who were previously close contacts with several positive cases. Meanwhile, 4 new clusters were detected involving 27 cases. All these new clusters are accommodation clusters. Two clusters were closed following no new detected cases in the clusters for 28 days, namely 10868 Cluster and Simla Sdn Bhd Cluster. Therefore, the current total active clusters stand at 135. 15 new cases are still being investigated to determine the source of infection.

25 cases have recovered, taking the total recovered cases to 14,367, with 526 cases remaining active. Among the cases, four are in Category 5 and are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit. All of them require assistance of artificial ventilation, with one case requiring the additional heart/lung machine, ECMO. Meanwhile, no other case is categorised in Category 4 that require oxygen assistance and are under close monitoring. 2,710 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus which brings the total number of lab tests carried out since January 2020 to 607,880.

Source: Radio Television Brunei