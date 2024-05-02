DOLE Releases TUPAD Payouts to 8K Beneficiaries in Negros Oriental

Negros Oriental: The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Field Office in Negros Oriental is set to provide additional financial assistance to beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers or TUPAD. Labor and Employment Officer III Rubie Cempron announced that approximately 8,000 TUPAD beneficiaries across the province will receive financial aid in this batch.

According to Philippines News Agency, The distribution is part of the Labor Day commemoration, with payouts conducted onsite in various cities and municipalities. Each beneficiary will receive PHP 4,680 for a minimum of 10 days of labor, with some potentially receiving additional compensation for extended work periods beyond the minimum requirement.

Labor and Employment Officer III, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Field Office in Negros Oriental is releasing additional financial assistance to TUPAD beneficiaries.