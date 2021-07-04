Her Royal Highness Princess Fadzilah Lubabul Bolkiah binti His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah competed in the Brunei Netball League 2021. Organised by the Brunei Netball Association, BNA, the tournament featured 6 teams and the match took place at the Multi-Purpose Hall of the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex in Berakas.

Her Royal Highness leads the Falcons in the netball league. In the match, the Falcons beat Hydra 50-27.

In other matches, Hokage Warriors won 50-35 over Roses, while Thundernets beat Stingers 42-39.

Source: Radio Television Brunei