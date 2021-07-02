The Brunei Darussalam Golf Association, BDGA organised the BDGA Championship Golf Tournament. The 3-day championship which will run until Sunday was held at the Royal Brunei Golf and Country Club, RBGCC in Jerudong.

Among those who participated was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Engineer Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development. The proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the ‘Palestinian Humanitarian Funds’. The prize presentation will be held on Sunday.

Source: Radio Television Brunei